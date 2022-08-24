Windies Cricket have launched their inaugural T20 tournament, The 6ixty, which will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis from August 25 to August 28, 2022. The 2022 6ixty will take place before the 2022 Caribbean Premier League as six men's and three women's teams will participate in the competition. So ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the 6ixty 2022 schedule and live streaming details. 6ixty: Windies Cricket Launch Inaugural T10 Tournament.

The 2022 6ixty will see men's and women's tournaments played at the same time as a total of 12 men's games and 7 women's games will be held. Six men's teams include Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the women's tournament will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Men's 6ixty 2022 Schedule

August 25, 2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings – 7:30 PM IST

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 10:00 PM IST

August 26, 2022

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 7:30 PM IST

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 10:00 AM IST

August 27, 2022

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals – 3:00 AM IST

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 7:30 PM IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 10:00 PM IST

August 28, 2022

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST

TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final – 7:30 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final – 10:00 PM IST

August 29, 2022

TBC vs TBC, the 6IXTY 2022 final – 3:00 AM IST

Women's 6ixty 2022 Schedule

August 24, 2022

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals – 07:30 PM IST

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 10:00 PM IST

August 25, 2022

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 12:30 AM IST

August 26, 2022

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 12:30 AM IST

August 27, 2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 12:30 AM IST

August 28, 2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 12:30 AM IST

August 29, 2022

Final – 12:30 AM IST

6ixty 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

No live telecast of the 6ixty 2022 will be available in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition. However, the T10 tournament will be available to stream on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live action of 6ixty 2022 by paying the subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).