Windies Cricket have launched their inaugural T20 tournament, The 6ixty, which will be played in St. Kitts and Nevis from August 25 to August 28, 2022. The 2022 6ixty will take place before the 2022 Caribbean Premier League as six men's and three women's teams will participate in the competition. So ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the 6ixty 2022 schedule and live streaming details. 6ixty: Windies Cricket Launch Inaugural T10 Tournament.
The 2022 6ixty will see men's and women's tournaments played at the same time as a total of 12 men's games and 7 women's games will be held. Six men's teams include Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the women's tournament will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.
Men's 6ixty 2022 Schedule
August 25, 2022
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings – 7:30 PM IST
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 10:00 PM IST
August 26, 2022
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST
St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 7:30 PM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 10:00 AM IST
August 27, 2022
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals – 3:00 AM IST
St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 7:30 PM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 10:00 PM IST
August 28, 2022
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 3:00 AM IST
TBC vs TBC, 1st semi-final – 7:30 PM IST
TBC vs TBC, 2nd semi-final – 10:00 PM IST
August 29, 2022
TBC vs TBC, the 6IXTY 2022 final – 3:00 AM IST
Women's 6ixty 2022 Schedule
August 24, 2022
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals – 07:30 PM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 10:00 PM IST
August 25, 2022
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 12:30 AM IST
August 26, 2022
Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 12:30 AM IST
August 27, 2022
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 12:30 AM IST
August 28, 2022
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals – 12:30 AM IST
August 29, 2022
Final – 12:30 AM IST
6ixty 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India
No live telecast of the 6ixty 2022 will be available in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition. However, the T10 tournament will be available to stream on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live action of 6ixty 2022 by paying the subscription fee.
