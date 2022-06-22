West Indies cricket have announced the launch of their inaugural T10 Tournament: The 6ixty. The competition will consist of six men's teams and three women's teams and is expected to be played in August, before the 0th edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

The 6IXTY IS HERE!🙌 Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! @6ixtycricket #The6ixty pic.twitter.com/I5G1gKMyiE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 22, 2022

