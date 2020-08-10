The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to go underway on September 19 and players participating in the tournament must be raring to make a mark. Ahead of the gala tournament, however, Kolkata Knight Riders have fired a warning to opposition teams by sharing a throwback video of Pat Cummins. The clip was from Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match in Big Bash League (BBL) 2016-17. In the match, Cummins was breathing fire with the ball as he rattled the stumps of Brendon Mccullum and Alex Ross with two high-pace deliveries. Well, the video could certainly instil fears in the mind of batsmen and it’ll be interesting to see and it will be interesting to see if Cummins will bowl such thunderbolts or not. KKR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the 2020 IPL auctions, KKR purchased Cummins for a whopping price of INR 15.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the tournament’s history. Also, the Australian speedster has enjoyed a sensational run in international cricket in the past couple of years. He’s the top-ranked Test bowler at the moment while is fourth in the list of ODI bowler’s rankings. So, one can expect Cummins to extend his purple patch and guide KKR to their third title. Meanwhile, have a look at the clip shared by KKR. IPL 2020 KKR Update: Dinesh Karthik Is the Leader at KKR, Says England’s Limited Overs Captain Eoin Morgan.

Cummins will be making a comeback in KKR and must be familiar with the team’s environment and culture. Another than the talismanic pacer, the Dinesh Karthik-led side has the services of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell who are master of this format. However, with the tournament being played in UAE, all the teams will tackle a different challenge and it will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders can get the glory after 2014 or not.

