Newly-wed couple Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have been receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world after they tied knots in Goa on Monday (March 14). Dairy brand Amul also extended greetings for the Indian pacer and his wife with a special doodle on social media. The caricature featured Bumrah and Sanjana dressed in wedding attire, enjoying buttered bread by the beach. "Jas ko preet mil gayi," read the caption of the graphic. The post was indeed nothing short of adorable as the doodle got viral in no time. Even, the comment section was flooded with praises. Jasprit Bumrah - Sanjana Ganesan Wedding: Rajasthan Royals Posts a Hilarious Congratulatory Message for the Newly-Weds.

Bumrah's wife Sanjana, a former Miss India finalist, is a renowned sports TV anchor who has covered cricket and badminton extensively. To everyone surprise, the couple somehow managed to keep their relationship under the wraps all this time. Bumrah's marriage speculations ignited only when he pulled out of the fourth Test and five-match T20I series, citing personal reasons. The news was eventually confirmed by the speedster himself after he shared pictures of his wedding ceremony on social media. Reports suggest that Bumrah and Ganesan married in a private ceremony in Goa which was attended only by close friends and family members. Meanwhile, let's look at how Amul wished the couple.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Notably, BCCI are yet to announce India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England, and it would be interesting to see if Bumrah would be included, or his vacations will be extended. With Eoin Morgan's men being the top-ranked ODI team, India must name a formidable squad. The ODI leg of the tour gets underway on Monday (March 23).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).