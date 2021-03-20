The 5th T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on March 20, 2021 (Saturday) will see the hosts tweak their tactics further in search of a win in the series decider. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will open the batting in the game alongside Rohit Sharma after playing at number 4 for the first four games. So we take a look at Virat Kohli’s record as an opener for India in T20Is. India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2021.

The dip in form of KL Rahul has seen India experimenting with a new opening combination as team captain Virat Kohli plays as an opener alongside his deputy Rohit Sharma. This is only the second time that the two players will open the batting together in limited-overs, after doing so in 2014 in an ODI against New Zealand. India vs England Live Streaming Online 5th T20I 2021 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.

Virat Kohli has been hit or miss in the series so far as the 32-year has played unbeaten knocks of 73 and 77 in-between two single-digit scores. However, he will be hoping that moving up then the order will help him in the consistency and also aid the team in their bid to attain a perfect balance between bowling and batting.

Virat Kohli’s Record As Opener in T20Is

Matches Runs H/S Average 7 198 70 28.28

Both teams enter into the final T20I clash with the series tied at 2-2 and will be aiming for a win. The sides have played some fantastic cricket so far but three of the four games have been fairly one-sided affairs with the last game being the only exception.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and has once again asked India to bat first as chasing teams have won three of the four encounters in the series, the fourth T20I being the only game when a side batting first (India) managed to defend the total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).