Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has registered for IPL 2021 players auction. The Mumbai all-rounder, who made his List A debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 trophy earlier this year, has enlisted for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians set-up for some years now and had also travelled with the team for IPL 2020. He, however, was not part of the squad as he had still not made his first-class or List A debut for his state team and was ineligible to take part in the auction. IPL Auction 2021: 1097 Players Register for Upcoming Auction, Most Entries from West Indies.

Tendulkar had represented India in U19 Youth Test matches and also recently made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. He, however, did not have a great tournament and went for 67 runs in seven overs for two wickets as Mumbai crashed out from the group stages. With the 21-year-old now entering the players' auction, it remains to be seen which franchise bids for the youngster. IPL 2021 Scheduled to Begin on April 11 in India: Reports.

As many as 1097 players enlisted for the IPL 2021 players auction among which 814 were Indians and 283 were overseas players. Of the 843 Indians players, 27 are capped and 745 uncapped Indian players. A host of big names have, however, opted out of the IPL player auctions with the biggest of those names being Mitchell Starc. The Australian pacer has not been part of the IPL since 2016.

Among the Indians Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have enlisted themselves for the auctions. Sreesanth, who play in the IPL for the first time since 2013, has a base price of Rs 75 lakh while Jadhav and Harbhajan have put their base price at Rs 2 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara, heroes of the Sydney Test in Australia, have also registered for the auction.

