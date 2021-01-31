For a few days now there have been speculations about every the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. A while ago we told you that IPL 2021 will be conducted in India and the BCCI has already earmarked six venues for the same. Wankhede, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Reliance Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) could be used for the IPL 2021. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera could be used for the knockouts. Now fresh reports have emerged about the schedule of the IPL 14. It is said that the IPL 14 will be held on April 11, 2021, and the finals are likely to be held on June 5th or 6. BCCI Could Host IPL 2021 in India, Six Venues Earmarked for the Tournament: Reports.

A senior official from the BCCI told InsideSport that the tournament will be conducted after the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the international tournament between India and England. The series between India and England will finish in March and the English players will have enough time to gear up for the IPL 14. ’The final decision will be taken by IPL GC but 11th April is the tentative date to start IPL 2021. The series against England finishes in March and players will get good break with 11th April start for IPL 14th’, said the BCCI official.

The BCCI is closely working with the government to get the players vaccinated. IPL Governing Council Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said that they are not looking at any other options for IPL 2021 when it comes to the venue.

