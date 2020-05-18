Babar Azam Hits Back at Tanvir Ahmed’s ’Improve Your English’ Remarks, Says ‘Am Not a Gora’

Babar Azam and Tanvir Ahmed (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Babar Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern era and his record in all forms of cricket is staggering too. In fact, he is currently the only player to feature in top five batting rankings of each format. Courtesy his sensational performances, he was recently appointed the ODI skipper of Pakistan cricket team. However, former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed said that Babar will need to work on his English speaking skills and dressing sense in order to 'lead by example'. The 41-year-old faced a lot of bashing over his remarks and now, Azam himself has hit back towards Ahmed’s comments. ‘Babar Azam Needs to Work On His English’ Says Tanvir Ahmed After Right-Hander Was Named Captain For Pakistan ODI Team.

"Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense. Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries," Tanvir Ahmed had said in a YouTube video.

However, it seems like Azam wasn’t very amused with Tanvir’s comment as he made it clear his primary job is to play cricket and he is not a ‘gora’ (British) who known English completely. “I’m a cricketer, my job is to play cricket. I am not a ‘gora,’ who knows English completely. Yes, I am working on it, but you learn these things over a period of time, you can’t just suddenly learn it,” said Babar as quoted by PakPassion journalist Saj Sadiq.

Babar Azam responding to suggestions he should improve his English "I'm a cricketer, my job is to play cricket. I am not a 'gora,' who knows English completely. Yes, I am working on it, but you learn these things over a period of time, you can't just suddenly learn it" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 18, 2020

The year 2020 will be quite crucial for Babar as he is set to led his side in an ICC tournament for the very first time. However, with the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, speculations are that the gala tournament could well get postponed. Nevertheless, Azam is being optimistic about the fate of the tournament and is praying for the marque event to go as per schedule. “It will be my first World Cup as skipper so I am praying for it and keeping fingers crossed,” Azam said in a virtual press conference as quoted by AFP.