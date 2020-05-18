‘Babar Azam Needs to Work On His English’ Says Tanvir Ahmed After Right-Hander Was Named Captain For Pakistan ODI Team

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Babar Azam has been one of the most consistent batsmen for the Pakistani Cricket Team and has been named as one of the greatest cricketers even by the pundits of the sport. Very often is he compared to India’s current captain Virat Kohli and now has taken over the reins of the ODI team and now has been suggested by Tanvir Ahmed to improve his personality. The former Pakistani cricket also asked Azam to hone his skills in English as being the captain of the side he would need to communicate with the media as well. Babar Azam Cannot Be Compared to Virat Kohli Just Yet, Feels Former Pakistan Captain Younis Khan.

Tanvir also asked Azam to improve his dressing sense. “Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries,” Tanvir Ahmed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. Tanvir further said that he will have to be mentally strong as his captaincy will be under constant scrutiny. Even the slightest of a decrease in the performance of the team could invite a lot of backlashes. Tanvir further said that he should not react to every bit of criticism.

In the video, Tanvir also emphasised on the importance of being punctual and maintaining the fitness standards as well. Tanvir said that if the captain himself isn't fit, he wouldn't be able to urge other players to be in the best of shape for the game.