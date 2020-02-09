Who is Ravi Bishnoi? Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About India's U19 Sensation Following his Impressive Bowling Against Bangladesh U19 in ICC Under 19 CWC 2020 Final

Ravi Bishnoi (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ESPNCricinfo)

India and Bangladesh are currently playing in the finals of the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The defending champions were asked to bat first and India got off to a decent start but lost their way in the middle overs of the game as after being 103/2 at one stage they collapsed and were bowled out for 177 in the 48th over. If India are to retain their crown as world champions, Ravi Bishnoi will be an important player for them in this chase so we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him. India vs Bangladesh U19 CWC Final - As It Happens

The spinner has an important part to play in the finals of the U19 CWC Final against Bangladesh as he and the Boys in Blue look to defend a total of 177 runs. The 19-year-old has already produced a breathtaking spell in the tournament as he took four wickets without conceding a run against Japan, before finishing his spell with 4/15 in eight overs. Dhruv Jurel, Atharva Ankolekar Involved in Terrible Run-Out During India vs Bangladesh Final Clash in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (Watch Video).

The Rajasthan born cricketer has been brilliant in the finals until now as he has kept the Bangladeshi batsmen well under check. Bangladesh are 85/4 in twenty overs and Bishnoi has taken all the four wickets so far, giving away just 25 runs in his seven overs. He has been India’s go-to bowler this competition as he has figures of 2/44 vs Sri Lanka, 4/5 vs Japan, 4/30 vs New Zealand, 1/26 vs Australia and 2/46 vs Pakistan.

Ravi Bishnoi was born on September 5, 2000, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

He made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 21, 2019.

He made his List A debut for Rajasthan in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy

In October 2019, he was named in India A’s squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy

He was bought by Kings XI Punjab for 2 Cr in the 2020 IPL Player Auction

The spinner has been the main wicket-taking option for Priyam Garg-led young Indian side and will play a crucial role if India are to win the 2020 World Cup. The youngster is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and is playing a crucial role in the summit clash.