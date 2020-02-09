Bangladesh Pacer Sakib Almost Hits India’s Divyansh Saxena on His Head During IND vs BAN ICC U19 World Cup Final, Fans Lambast Bowler for Overtly Aggressiveness

Tanzim Hasan Sakib vs Divyansh Saxena (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CricketWorldCup)

Divyansh Saxena evaded a serious head injury during India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2020 final after a throw from Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib nearly hit him in the second over of India’s innings at Potchefstroom, South Africa. Both players stared at each other and even exchanged words following the incident and umpires were forced to intervene to avoid further altercation. Defending champions India are chasing a record fifth title at the ICC U29 World Cup while Bangladesh are making their maiden appearance at any major ICC tournament final. Both sides have played aggressive cricket throughout the tournament but the Sakib-Saxena incident was a shock as netizens lambasted the Bangladesh player for his action. India vs Bangladesh Live Score ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final.

The incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings bowled by Sakib after Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali had invited India to bat first. Bangladesh had started well with a maiden opening over and Sakib followed it with two good deliveries. The third was a length delivery and Saxena put out a front foot defence, which took him out of these. Sakib collected the ball on his follow-through and immediately threw it back at the wicket but it almost hit the Indian opening-batsman on the head before Saxena dodged the throw. Dhruv Jurel, Atharva Ankolekar Involved in Terrible Run-Out During India vs Bangladesh Final Clash in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (Watch Video).

Sakib Almost Hits Divaynsh Saxena on Head

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Fiery stuff 🔥

Saxena defends one back to Sakib, who picks up the ball and throws it in the batsman's direction!

Quick reflexes from Saxena to evade that.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStarshttps://t.co/HyY3LDIlzh

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

When Sakib Almost Hit Saxena

Shocked Saxena turned back expecting an apology from the bowler but instead was treated to a series of verbal abuses. He immediately pointed to the umpires, who had to intervene and calm Sakib down with the young pacer getting overly aggressive. Both players were later involved in another altercation as Sakib and his opening bowling partner Shoriful Islam continued to be aggressive.

Bangladesh Misunderstanding Passion

Decent fast bowling resources for B’desh. Would really appreciate if Sakib let his ball do most of the talking though....don’t really like U-19 cricketers misunderstanding passion. #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020

Immature Aggression

Bangladesh bowlers showing immature aggression. It's not how the gentleman's game is played..! Skills can be exhibited with lot of maturity. India need a high strike rate batting to compensate. Hope they have assessed by now & have a plan...!!#INDvBAN — hrushikesh ghare 🇮🇳 (@HrushikeshGhare) February 9, 2020

When Sakib Abused Jaiswal

When Bangladesh bowlers Started to abuse jaiswal to get him early Jaiswal be like.... #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/WpOtKPW7K2 — Vroon (@Vroon10) February 9, 2020

A Gentleman's Game

Umpires at the middle as well as the third umpire must act and try to discipline the opening Bangladesh bowlers and make them behave like gentlemen and we all think that cricket is a gentleman’s game. — PV (@PV79684724) February 9, 2020

Saxena, who hit an unbeaten half-century against Pakistan, however, failed to perform and was dismissed for a 17-ball 2 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, continued his rich form and hit another 88 to help India post 177 on board. In reply, Bangladesh are currently reeling at 126/6 at the time of writing this story with spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four of those six wickets.