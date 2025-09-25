The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has mostly been in the limelight for controversies rather than actual cricket. In a new twist, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have submitted an official complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. Both Rauf and Farhan gained attention during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 21, where the players made inappropriate gestures. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Defends Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf’s Provocative Gestures Against India, Says ‘Everyone Has the Right To Express…’

As per a report in IndiaTV News, the BCCI have accused Rauf and Farhan of making provocative and unsportsmanlike gestures on the field, with the former targeting India's military with the hand gestures, while the latter celebrated by mimicking a machine gun, which has not gone down well with India's apex cricket body, which have written to ICC about their issue on Wednesday (September 24).

In case Rauf and Farhan deny allegations levelled against them by the BCCI, the ICC will initiate a hearing with match referee Richie Richardson overseeing the meeting, which might result in sanctions if explanations are found unsatisfactory. Ryan ten Doeschate Praises Indian Players’ Composure Amid Haris Rauf’s Provocative Gestures in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video)

Both players starred for Pakistan in their six-wicket loss to India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, with Farhan scoring 58 off 45, while Rauf shone with the ball, claiming two wickets for merely 26 runs. Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), too have filed a complaint with ICC against India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, for the cricketer's comments post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on September 14.

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Final, while Pakistan faces Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final this evening in Dubai.

