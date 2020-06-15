Coronavirus in India: Live Map

BCCI Refutes Reports of Asia Cup 2020 in Sri Lanka and Truncated IPL: Report

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:09 PM IST
BCCI. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refuted reports that the Asia Cup 2020 will be held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan originally are scheduled to host this year's Asia Cup, but reportedly Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is willing to give hosting rights to Sri Lanka. Pakistan's decision to host Asia Cup at an alternate venue came after India's inhibitions to tour the country. Meanwhile, BCCI sources have claimed that no decision regarding hosting of Asia Cup 2010 in Sri Lanka was taken at the (Asian Cricket Council) ACC meeting. Reportedly, BCCI has also said it is not looking to organise truncated IPL 2020.

"We have no idea where such reports are coming from and we're surprised how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The Board (BCCI) is tired of giving out these clarifications. Earlier it was about travelling to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, and BCCI had to deny it with a statement. Now this," sources told Times of India.

"Let's be clear about that first. There won't be a truncated IPL just to host an Asia Cup. Those thinking on such lines are clearly not speaking in India's interests and the BCCI will not be party to it," sources added.

"Even the World Cup in England was a loss-making event for the broadcaster and we're talking about an Asia Cup here. The IPL is a different beast altogether. Who're these people who refuse to understand the numbers? It's in Indian cricket's best interests to host the IPL. What are we going to cater to? India's interests or PCB's interests?" The report added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

