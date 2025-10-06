Mumbai, October 6: Former West Indies all-rounder and 1975 World Cup winner Bernard Julien passed away at the age of 75 in Valsayn, a town in Northern Trinidad. Julien was one of the understated legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that brought immense joy to West Indians 50 years ago as the West Indies team secured the first-ever men's World Cup title in cricket history. At the inaugural Men’s ODI World Cup, Julien registered a spell of 4/20 in the group stage game against Sri Lanka before producing 4/27 against New Zealand in the semi-final. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Roston Chase Reacts After West Indies’ Innings Defeat to India, Says ‘We Have To Bat Better’.

He also scored a quick 26 off 37 balls in the final against Australia as his side lifted the cup. The tournament cemented his reputation as a fearless all-rounder, recognised for his left-arm seam bowling, aggressive batting, and energetic fielding.

Clive Lloyd remembered Julien’s heroics and legacy while speaking to the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian, as he said, “He always gave you over 100 per cent. He never shirked his duties, and I could always rely on him with bat and ball. He gave his all every time. What a fine cricketer. We all had total respect for him. He enjoyed himself and was loved by everyone around. I remember we won the Test match at Lord's and stood there and signed autographs for a long time. He was good for us and was held in high regard everywhere we went.”

Julien played for the West Indies in 24 Test matches and 12 ODIs. He scored 866 runs and took 50 wickets in the red-ball format, while managing 86 runs and 18 scalps in the one-day internationals. Kishore Shallow, the president of Cricket West Indies, also expressed grief over the passing of the legendary cricketer. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Ravi Ashwin’s Absence, Says ‘I Miss Him; Realised He Wasn’t There’.

“As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding,” Shallow said in a Cricket West Indies statement.

“To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure,” he added.

