Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns 30! Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Joins Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Indian Pacer on His Birthday

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Wished poured in from all centres for birthday boy Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he turned 30 on February 05, 2020 (Wednesday). Kumar, who last played for India in early December last year before a hernia injury ruled him out, was wished by many past and present teammates with Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Cheteshwar Pujara joining the cricket fraternity in wishing the fast bowler. Kumar, who made his international debut in 2012 and have so far played in over 200 matches for the Indian national team, was also wished by the international cricket council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with several fans, who took to social media to wish their favourite cricketer. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Hardik Pandya As They Continue to Recuperate From Injuries, Cricketers Vow to ‘Comeback Stronger’.

“Here's wishing our swing king a very happy birthday,” wrote BCCI while the ICC shared an amazing stat of Kumar being the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Indian domestic circuit. Tendulkar himself joined the party and wished his former national teammate a “speedy recovery” while Raina, Pujara and Dhawan wished the birthday boy lot of happiness.

Happy Birthday Swing King

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Records

Happy birthday to India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar!#DidYouKnow, he was the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Indian domestic first-class cricket? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mBzGBwlSBc — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Bhuvi Speedy Recovery

Happy Birthday @BhuviOfficial! Wishing you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/aV5vmnRg5Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 5, 2020

Suresh Raina Wishes Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Happy birthday brother @BhuviOfficial have a great one !! 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/IGONvI2bt6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 5, 2020

Happy Birthday Bhuvi

Happy birthday Bhuvi, hope you have a year full of happiness and loads of good cricket 🤗 @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/e01ItUTQW5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 5, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara Wishes Bhuvi Loverly Birthday!!

Wish you a lovely birthday bhuvi 🤗 Have a wonderful year ahead 🙂 @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/KkY297Mn4C — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 5, 2020

Happy Birthday King of Swing

Many happy returns of the day to the king of swing, @BhuviOfficial Wishing you all the very best for the year ahead! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/QIK9Ulz6sC — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 5, 2020

Kumar, who was part of India’s victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy team and also represented the country at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup semi-finals, is yet to hit the field in year 2020 with a hernia injury ruling him out of the Australia ODI series and the subsequent New Zealand tour. Kumar suffered a similar injury during the India-Pakistan encounter at ICC CWC 2019 but returned in time for the semi-final clash against New Zealand which India lost by 18 runs.

First Ball King!!

#HappyBirthdayBhuvi Love on Bhuvi @BhuviOfficial never fades from the first ball....❣️ Bhuvneshwar Kumar took his 1st wicket off his 1st ball on ODI debut and becoming the first Indian pacer to take a wicket on the first ball of ODI career. pic.twitter.com/MByw32abU5 — Vicky (@svignesh0302) February 4, 2020

Happy Birthday Bhuvi!!

He also played the limited-overs series in West Indies immediately post the World Cup but was rested for the Test series. Bhuvi’s next appearance in December against the same team but this time in India. The 30-year-old had travelled to London on January 9, 2020, to undergo a sports hernia surgery and is expected to begin rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. His return date has, however, been not specified by the Indian cricket board.