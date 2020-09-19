Within the first two overs of MI vs CSK, IPL 2020, team Chennai Super Kings were two wickets down. Hosted at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the Yellow Army lost the wickets of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs, Trent Boult scalped the wicket of Shane Watson and James Pattinson got rid of Murali Vijay via an LBW. But if one were to see the replays, Murali Vijay was not out as the impact was not on the stumps. However, team Chennai Super Kings decided to not go for a review and Vijay made way to the pavilion. The official account of Chennai Super Kings went on to tweet about the regret they had not taking the review. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings took to social media and wrote that they need a rewind button not only to watch the exquisite shots but also retake the missed reviews. Needless to say that the team must be kicking themselves for not going upstairs to the third umpire for taking a review. Mumbai Indians have posted a target of 163 runs on the board and with a fall of a couple of wickets, CSK lost momentum for a while but then it was Ambati Rayudu’s 50 that stabilised the team a bit. Now, check out the tweet by CSK.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja both snapped a couple of wickets each. As of now, Chennai Super Kings are going steady and have recovered from the setback of a couple of wickets.

