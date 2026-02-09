Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match
As Pakistan prepares to face the USA in their second Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, here's a look at Colombo weather.
Cricket fans can expect a full game on Tuesday evening as Pakistan takes on the United States at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. After a week of unpredictable weather in the Sri Lankan capital that saw several warm-up matches washed out, the latest meteorological reports provide a more optimistic outlook for this crucial Group A encounter. Pakistan vs USA Head-to-Head in T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Match.
While the region has been experiencing "passing showers" characteristic of the season, the forecast for match night suggests that the "rain gods" may stay kind to Salman Ali Agha’s side as they look to build momentum following their opening win against the Netherlands.
Colombo Weather Forecast
For the match on Tuesday, 10 February, forecasters have indicated a zero per cent chance of precipitation during the playing hours. However, teams will have to contend with 99 per cent cloud cover and high humidity levels, which are expected to hover around 64 per cent to 74 per cent. This atmospheric moisture could lead to heavy dew later in the evening, potentially impacting the grip for spinners and the ease of fielding. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
The Sinhalese Sports Club is well-regarded for its efficient drainage and its "full cover" facility, which allows the entire playing area to be shielded from sudden downpours within minutes. Ground staff remain on standby, but given the current trajectory, the match is expected to be the first full 20-over game played under lights at the venue this tournament.
Colombo Weather Data Summary (9 February 2026)
|Metric
|Current Conditions (Nighttime)
|Temperature
|27°C
|Condition
|Cloudy
|Precipitation Chance
|10%
|Humidity
|65%
|Wind
|11 mph (North)
Colombo Weather Updates Live
While rain is unlikely to interrupt play, the "heat and humidity" will be the primary physical challenge for the athletes. During the tournament opener, several players from both Pakistan and the Netherlands were seen struggling with cramps. With temperatures expected to remain around 25°C to 31°C, staying hydrated will be a priority for the players as they navigate the muggy Colombo air.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).