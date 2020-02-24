Cricket Week Recap: From Ashton Agar's Hat-trick to Kamran Akmal's Century in PSL 2020, A Look at Finest Individual Performances

Cricket week recap February 16-23 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The week gone by was full of cricket action. From Tests to T20Is, fans were entertained throughout the week. The past week saw the commencement of tournaments like ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). Apart from these, in the past week, India took on New Zealand in the first the two-match series, Australia began their South Africa’s tour, West Indies arrived in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe also kicked-off their tour of Bangladesh.

There were some quality team performances as usual, but fans did witness some of the finest individual performances as well. In case, you missed out on some of the amazing performances from cricket in the last week, here’s a quick recap.

Ashton Agar’s Hat-Trick vs Australia

Ashton Agar became only second Australian bowler after Brett Lee to take a hat-trick in T20Is. The spinner achieved the feat against South Africa in the first T20I. Agar, not only picked a hat-trick but ended up recording impressive figures of 5/25 to help Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs. Ashton Agar Becomes Second Australian Bowler To Take a Hat-Trick in T20Is, Finishes With 5/25 As Australia Beat South Africa in 1st T20I

Kamran Akmal 101 vs Quetta Gladiators

The fifth edition of PSL is underway in Pakistan and fans have already witnessed some impressive performances. Kamran Akmal, the discarded Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, scored a 55-ball 101 for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators. Akmal’s century came while Zalmi’s were chasing 149. Kamran Akmal's Scintillating Century Guides Peshawar Zalmi to Victory Over Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020.

Shai Hope 115 vs Sri Lanka

West Indies’ tour of Sri Lanka began with both sides involving in a thrilling contest. Sri Lanka prevailed by just one wicket in a chase of 290. However, West Indies opener Shai Hope caught everyone’s attention as he scored his ninth ODI century. He also surpassed Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs in Asia.

Poonam Yadav 4/19 vs Australia

India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 got off to a perfect start as the Women in Blue defeated defending champions Australia in the tournament opener. Poonam Yadav was instrumental in India’s win as she scalped 4/19 in her four overs and stopped Australia from chasing down 133. Women's T20 World Cup 2020: How Poonam Yadav Put Australia in a Spin.

Sophie Devine 75 not out vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand opener Sophie Devine continued her good form as she slammed 75 off just 55 balls against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 match. New Zealand, thanks to Devine’s unbeaten half-century, posted 131 and then won the match by seven wickets. Devine slammed six fours and two sixes during her stay at the crease. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Sophie Devine's 6th consecutive 50 helps NZ beat SL.

Kyle Jamieson 4/39 vs India

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson impressed in his debut Test match as he scalped four wickets in the first innings of the first Test against India. Jamieson’s four-wicket haul also included the prized scalp of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli Falls to Debutant Kyle Jamieson During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 (Watch Video).

Craig Ervine 107 vs Bangladesh

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine slammed 107 in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. Ervine coming in to bat at number three after Zimbabwe lost opener Kevin Kasuza early shared a 111-run partnership for the second wicket with Prince Masvaure. The Zimbabwe captain scored 13 boundaries before being dismissed.