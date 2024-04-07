Returning New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine smashed an unbeaten century, coming off 93 balls, as the hosts earned a consolation ODI win over England after beating the visitors’ by seven wickets in the third and final match of the series at Seddon Park, here on Sunday. Sophie was out of the last three matches of the white-ball series against England with a quad strain, but made a late entry to the third ODI match, which proved to be very effective for New Zealand. Sophie Devine Returns for the Third ODI Against England, Bernadine Bezuidenhout Ruled Out Due to Hamstring Injury.

She was aided by handy knocks from Amelia Kerr (31) and Maddy Green (38 not out), stitching stands of 76 and 105 respectively with both batters, as New Zealand chased down 195 with seven wickets to spare in the 39th over, with England winning the ODI series 2-1.

The move of opting to bat in the third ODI back-fired for England as New Zealand bowlers made early inroads to bowl them out for 194, with 3.3 overs left in their innings. There were useful contributions from England captain Heather Knight (31) and her deputy Nat Sciver-Brunt (27) but the batters failed to convert their starts.

The middle-order also faltered until another inspired performance from Amy Jones (50) and Charlie Dean (38). However, solid bowling from the Kerr sisters along with Hannah Rowe helped New Zealand bowl out the visitors for under 200 score for the second time in the ODI series.

New Zealand were in early trouble with the chase when Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates fell early, but Sophie brought out her big-hitting, especially when Lauren Filer and Charlie Dean came in to bowl, and got required support from Amelia and Maddy to take her team to victory. The win meant that New Zealand gained two important points in the current ICC Women's Championship Standings and moved to fourth place, just below England at number three. As of now, only one point separates the two teams.

Overall, England had a successful outing in New Zealand; first winning the five-match T20I series 4-1. They were equally impressive in the ODI series, winning the first ODI by four wickets and the second by 56 runs, thus gaining an unassailable lead to take another series win on trip to New Zealand. Pakistan Selectors Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzaq Will Coach Team in T20I Series Against New Zealand.

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was the Player of the Series and also the top run-scorer, accumulating 190 runs in three matches at an average of 95. New Zealand fast-bowler Jess Kerr was the highest wicket-taker of the ODI series with seven scalps coming at an average of 19.57.

Brief Scores: England 194 (Amy Jones 50, Charlie Dean 38; Jess Kerr 3-39, Hannah Rowe 3-42) lost to New Zealand 195/3 (Sophie Devine 100 not out, Maddy Green 38 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 1-25, Nat Sciver-Brunt 1-27) by seven wickets

