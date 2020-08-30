Suresh Raina has pulled out of the IPL 2020 abruptly and there were a couple of theories floating around which cited the reason for his discontinued stint for the upcoming tournament. While a few reports claimed that Raina pulled out due to the illness of his relative and Outlook had reported that the left-hander pulled out of IPL 2020, after a tiff with the team over a hotel room. It is said that Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament due to a tiff over hotel room. Now, CSK boss N Srinivas has reacted to the same and has called him prima donna and mentioned that if a player isn't happy he should go back. CSK boss also labelled Raina as a temperamental person. Check out the report by Outlook.

Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan. My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan added. It is said that Raina wanted a hotel room like MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper had a balcony in his room and he too had requested the franchise for a similar room. But his request could not be accommodated. It is said 'Chinna Thalla' felt claustrophobic in the room without a balcony especially due to the SOPs issued by the IPL Governing Council,

Chennai Super Kings boss also went on to mention that he is in touch with MS Dhoni and he is quite unfazed by the departure of Suresh Raina. Srinivasan revealed that Dhoni has assured him that even if the number of players with COVID-19 there would be nothing to worry about. A couple of players and a few members of the support staff have been tested positive. Deepak Chahar and Rutraj Gaikwad have been tested positive for coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).