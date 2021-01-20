Harbhajan Singh has been released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021. The off-spinner took to his social media to confirm the decision was taken after his contract with the three-time Indian Premier League champions had expired. The 40-year-old signed with Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after spending nearly a decade at Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan Singh Speaks Up After Pulling Out From IPL 2020 Due to Personal Reasons.

The veteran cricketer thanked Chennai Super Kings’ fans, staff, and management for two wonderful years. The 40-year-old is one of the most successful players in the history of the competition winning the prestigious title four times.

‘As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..’ the 40-year-old wrote.

See Post

As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 20, 2021

Harbhajan Singh was signed by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and the veteran helped the franchise to win the title that year. The 40-year-old played 24 matches for the three-time champions, taking 25 wickets.

However, the off-spinner didn’t take part in IPL 2020 as he was one of the many players from the Chennai Super Kings’ squad who pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. CSK struggled in that edition, finishing in seventh on the points table, winning six of their 14 games, own of their worst runs in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).