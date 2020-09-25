Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will battle it out in the seventh match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25. Both the sides have made a decent start to the tournament and will aim to clinch a victory in the upcoming game. MS Dhoni and Co kick-started their campaign in style, defeating four-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets. However, they lost the plot against Rajasthan Royals in the second game where they faced a 16-run defeat. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the only game they played so far. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals captain looked in good touch against Kings XI Punjab and will be determined to make a mark against CSK. Also, his ability to play spin will come in handy against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Hence, ignoring him in your Dream11 team will not be wise.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder single-handedly turned the match in Delhi’s favour last night and will be looking to replicate his heroics again. As Stoinis can make a mark with both and ball, he deserves a place in your Dream11 team.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The UAE tracks aren’t known to favour the fast bowlers. However, Rabada is someone who takes the pitch conditions out of the equation with his sheer pace. The South African speedster showcased his prowess against Punjab and can make a mark against Chennai too.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

The England all-rounder has emerged as the new Albie Morkel for Chennai Super Kings. Curran can keep the scoring rate down with his accurate bowling and his ability to hit the ball long makes him a great asset. The southpaw has also been in good form and should definitely be picked in your team.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

Last but not least, Du Plessis is another must-pick in your Dream11 team. The former Proteas captain scored half-centuries in both the matches and will not mind crossing the 50-run mark another time. Also, he has faced his South Africa teammate Rabada a lot in nets which will work in his favour.

So, these five players are our choices of must-have picks in your Dream11 fantasy playing XI. The CSK vs DC match takes place in Dubai and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).