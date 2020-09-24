Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2020. CSK vs DC clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have recorded one win in the season so far and will be looking to add to that tally. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Tips for CSK vs DC fantasy team can scroll down below. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

Both teams have met each other 21 times in the competition with MS Dhoni’s CSK having the upper hand in the head-to-head record winning 15 games. Meanwhile, DC have won on just six occasions. However, the three-time champions are coming into this game after a loss against Rajasthan Royals and will be looking to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile, Delhi won their last game in a super over and will take confidence from that win. Ambati Rayudu Injury Update: CSK Batsman Could Miss Out on Dream 11 IPL 2020 Match Against Delhi Capitals Due to a Hamstring Strain.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant (DC) must be your keeper for this game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shane Watson (CSK), Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) and Shreyas Iyer (DC) must be your batsmen for this clash.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK) and Marcus Stoinis (DC) must be your all-rounders for this game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC) must be your bowlers for this game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Shane Watson (CSK), Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC).

Sam Curran (CSK) must be your skipper for this game while Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).