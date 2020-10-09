Its MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli as Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Match 25 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10 (Saturday). Both sides have made somewhat contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, and it will be interesting to see what their contest will result into. The CSK vs RCB provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. CSK vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25.

With three victories from five games, RCB are on the right track to lift their maiden title. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have given Bangalore consistent starts while AB de Villiers has handled the mantle in the middle order. Skipper Virat Kohli has also played one substantial knock and will like to make a mark again. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini have been the standout performers in the bowling department. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings need to rework their strategies to stay in the playoff race. Apart from the game against Kings XI Punjab, their batting line-up has looked quite fragile with the likes of Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni not in greatest of form. Though bowlers have done a decent job, CSK need to come good with the bat for going ahead in the tournament.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

The former South African captain is certainly ageing like fine wine, and his performances in IPL 2020 are the proof of the fact. Alongside giving RCB late flourish, De Villiers has stabilized the side after a top-order collapse. Also, the maverick has becomes the designated wicket-keeper of RCB and his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch more points for you.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The veteran leg-spinner has arguably been the best spin bowler in IPL 2020 so far. Alongside keeping the scoring rate down, Chahal picked up regular wickets and played a crucial role in guiding Bangalore to three victories. With the CSK batting line-up not in best of form, Chahal will again be raring to put up a substantial performance.

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XI

CSK Likely Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

