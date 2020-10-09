The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams have faced more or less of a similar fate in the IPL 2020 so far. Placed one spot about the Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli and men would want to keep up with their winning streak. Whereas, the CSK have are on number six of the IPL 2020 points table winning only a couple of games so far. In this article, we bring the head-t-head record and other important details of the match. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the game, MS Dhoni's men have an upper hand over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two teams have met each other on 25 occasions out of which 16 matches are won by the CSK. The remaining games have ended up with RCB having the last laugh.

CSK vs RCB Key Players

CSK's MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo would be the key players. Whereas for RCB's Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal could impress all of us with their outstanding performances.

CSK vs RCB Mini-Battles

Devdutt Padikkal vs Dwayne Bravo will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja could be another battle within the main contest.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 25th between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK vs RCB Match Timings

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match 25 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

CSK vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

CSK vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

