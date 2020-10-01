Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a good rest are back in action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The MS Dhoni side will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who are fresh from their first win in this year’s tournament. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the CSK vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 match. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head

In 12 games played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former has won nine matches while the latter has emerged victorious in just three matches.

CSK vs SRH Key Players

Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo could be back in the Chennai Super Kings team and all eyes will be on them. In SRH camp, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan will be the ones to watch out for. IPL 2020: Rashid Khan Had 'Big Role' Against Delhi Capitals and He Delivered, Says David Warner.

CSK vs SRH Mini-Battles

David Warner vs Sam Curran and MS Dhoni vs Rashid Khan are some of the key battles we could witness during Super Kings vs Sunrisers match in IPL 2020.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 14 Venue

Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host match 14 of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Shares Deets About Their Upcoming Mythological Sci-Fi Web-Series.

CSK vs SRH Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of CSK vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

CSK vs SRH Likely Playing XI

CSK Probable Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).