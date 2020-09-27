Mayank Agarwal has impressed the netizens with his stunning knock of 106 runs in the match against the Rajasthan Royals in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match which is currently underway at the Sharjah Cricket Association at the UAE. Now, the Chennai Super Kings is also left sweating over his batting. The admin of the MS Dhoni’s army took to social media and wrote, “Switched on the TV and the fabulous Mayank Agarwal got out. Planning to watch our next match with the TV off. #WhistlePodu #RRvKXIP.” The way Agarwal batted, it seemed that he would leave even the best of the bowling line-ups in tatters. RR vs KXIP Live Score Updates.

During the course of his inning, Mayank Agarwal scored 10 boundaries and seven sixes. He took only 50 deliveries to reach a total of 106 runs. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul scored 69 runs and brought up his 17th IPL half-century. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul post highest opening stand for the KXIP as they stitched 183 runs for the team. CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next game and in the following match the Yellow Army will lock horns with KXIP. CSK will face KXIP on October 4, 2020. Now, let's have a look at the tweet posted by the Chennai Super Kings below:

Switched on the TV and the fabulous Mayank Agarwal got out. Planning to watch our next match with the TV off. 😌 #WhistlePodu #RRvKXIP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 27, 2020

Kings XI Punjab posted a total of 223 runs on the board. As of now, Rajasthan Royals is batting for the team and the team has lost a wicket already in the form of Jos Butler. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith are batting for the side.

