If his four wickets weren’t enough, Ravindra Jadeja set social media on fire with a brilliant throw to dismiss centurion Steve Smith on day 2 of the India vs Australia third Test match in Sydney. Smith, batting alongside No 11 Josh Hazlewood, attempted a quick two but Jadeja threw down the stumps in a flash with a spectacular piece of fielding leaving Smith well short of his crease. His brilliant throw ended the Australian innings on 338 runs. Twitterati was full of praise for Jadeja and once again reminded the selectors of how valuable his bowling and fielding was to this Indian side. India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates.

The incident occurred in the fourth delivery of Bumrah’s 26th over. Smith, who was batting on 131 and had already struck a boundary in the over, played the ball with soft hands towards the backward square and set off for a quick two. But Jadeja, who was fielding at square leg, ran from the boundary, got to the ball quickly and threw down the stumps at the striker’s end with a spectacular pinpoint throw. Watch the run-out video. Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Four Wickets! Twitterati Praise Spinner for His Effort on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test (See Top Reactions).

Brilliant Run-Out By Ravindra Jadeja

Absolutely Ridiculous Throw By Jadeja to Run-out Steve Smith

That was absolutely ridiculous throw jaddu @imjadeja you can throw rockets 🚀 with your hands . Take a bow sir jadeja 🙏🏽 incredible stuff out there . #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f9ziV2hXkp — Ronakk Patel (@PatelRon9) January 8, 2021

Twitter was full of praise for Jadeja after he effected the run-out. Many former Indian cricketers also joined the netizens in applauding the all-rounder for his brilliant fielding. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Sir Ravindra Jadeja Could Pull Off Any Miracle

And for his next trick, Sir Jadeja will TURN WATER INTO WINE. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2021

When Batsmen Try to Steal a Run of Jadeja

#AUSvINDtest When you try to run second run but ball is in jadeja's hand Jaddu. : pic.twitter.com/evUy6bu1JO — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) January 8, 2021

The Impact of Sir Jadeja

The impact of Sir Jadeja. Slowness of the surface needed the spinner to be faster in the air. And Jadeja’s optimum speed is ideal for such surfaces. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 8, 2021

Absolutely Brilliant

Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible. Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant! 👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 8, 2021

Jadeja When Someone Tries to Steal a Run

When someone trying to take runs from Jadeja :#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/QhRDB1LZNg — ۝ⒶⓀⓢⓗⒶⓨ۝ (@silent_akshay) January 8, 2021

What a Throw By Ravindra Jadeja

What a throw by Ravindra Jadeja, the MVP of the Indian team has done it again, this time with his fielding. pic.twitter.com/rZyf6kfgke — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2021

All Hail Sir Ravi Jadeja!

What. A. Throw. All hail Sir Jadeja. Kya player hai yaar....will score runs in this Test too. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 8, 2021

Smith was well short of his crease and his run-out folded Australia’s innings for 338 runs. Jadeja finished the innings with four wickets and also the run-out of Steve Smith. Jadeja, who bowled only three overs on the opening day of the Test, took the first wicket on day 2 after Marnus Labuschagne edged him to Ajinkya Rahane at slip. He also removed Matthew Wade and got Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon out for ducks to bring India back into the match.

Labuschagne and Smith looked set to take Australia to a big score when Jadeja struck. The pair had already stitched a 100-run partnership when Jadeja found the edge of Labuschagne and captain Rahane took a sharp catch at slip. He also had Wade caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on while Pat Cummins was clean-bowled and Nathan Lyon caught plumb in front of the stumps with a full toss delivery.

