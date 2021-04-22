On Wednesday, David Warner's team Sunrisers Risers Hyderabad registered their first win in the IPL 2021 by beating Punjab Kings comprehensively by 9 wickets. The PBKS batting looked like a hapless unit collapsing one after the other. Nicholas Pooran also was dismissed by the SRH captain via a run-out. SRH bowlers ran through the batting line-up of RCB. After the Sunrisers registered a win, David warner posted for a snap with Pooran with a hilarious message. The SRH captain hilariously trolled Pooran with the words alongside the picture shared on his Instagram story, "Don’t run on me boi Nicholas Pooran." Sunrisers Hyderabad Gives Befitting Reply to Punjab Kings After a Stunning 9-Wicket Win in IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Also Teases KL Rahul-Led Team.

Talking about the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, team PBKS got bundled out on the score of 120 runs. Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarwal were the highest contributors to the game as they made 22 runs. Khaleel Ahmed was the one who scalped three wickets and Abhishek Yadav was the one who walked away with a couple of wickets.

Now, let's have a look at the post by David Warner below:

David Warner with Nicholas Pooran (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In response to the score of 120 runs, Jonny Bairstow was the one who scored a half-century. He remained unbeaten on 63 runs from 56 balls. He slammed three fours and three sixes. David Warner scored 37 runs from 37 balls slamming three fours and a six. The Orange Army won the match with nine balls to spare.

