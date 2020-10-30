Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on each other in the match number 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While Mumbai have qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs, Delhi are looking to seal their spot in the final four. MI currently lead the IPL 2020 points table while DC are on third place. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by five wickets. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2020 match. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

In 25 meetings against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have managed to win 12 matches. And MI have won 13 games. So, MI leads head-to-head record slightly.

DC vs MI Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Ashwin are the key players for Delhi Capitals. For Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah hold the key. DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs MI Mini-Battles

Ravi Ashwin vs Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah vs Shreyas Iyer are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 51 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. DC vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Suryakumar Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

DC vs MI Match Timings

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 51 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

DC vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

DC vs MI Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel/Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

MI Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

