DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match 11 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The game will be played on September 29 (Wednesday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Shreyas Iyer’s DC have made an emphatic start to the tournament and will be determined to register their third straight won. To the contrary, SRH haven’t even been able to record even one win so far and must leave no stones unturned to cross the line this time. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other relevant details of the DC vs SRH match, please scroll down to get all the necessary information. DC vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals have performed well as a unit so far which makes them one of the front-runners to lift the elusive title. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have done well in the top-order while Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis shone in the latter half of the innings. Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel have handled the bowling department. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow haven’t been able to give SRH starts, unlike last season. Also, the 2016 Champions don’t possess enough firepower in the middle order. With the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, Hyderabad have one of the strongest bowling line-ups, and the trio must perform against Delhi. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game.

DC vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 12 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of DC vs SRH match.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 12 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between these two sides, SRH and DC have met 15 times in IPL where the Orange Army has been dominant with nine wins while the other six matches went in Delhi’s favour. Though history is in Hyderabad’s side, momentum is with Delhi, and they will take the field as favourites.

