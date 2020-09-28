Delhi Capitals will play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have faced contrasting fortunes so far in IPL 2020. DC have won both of their matches while SRH have lost both of the games they have played in Indian Premier League season 13. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals lead the IPL 2020 points table with four points from two games. Hyderabad, on the other, are yet to open their account in IPL 2020 and will be eager to record their maiden win in this IPL season. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the DC vs SRH match. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016 while Delhi Capitals are yet to win the title. They are also the only team yet to reach the IPL final even once in Indian Premier League history. Delhi progressed to the IPL qualifiers last season after a wait of seven years. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head

Both sides have met each other 15 times in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head records with nine wins while Delhi Capitals have won six matches. DC and SRH met thrice last season. David Warner’s side won the first meeting while DC came out victorious in the second match halting Sunrisers Hyderabad’s three-match winning run against them. Shreyas Iyer’s side also beat SRH in the eliminator last year.

DC vs SRH Key Players

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will certainly be the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada can be the match winners from Delhi Capitals.

DC vs SRH Mini-Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Rishabh Pant will be some clashes to watch out for in the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 encounter.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 11 Venue

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host match 11 of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC vs SRH Match Timings

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

DC vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

DC vs SRH Likely Playing XI

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar

