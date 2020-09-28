Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 11. The game will be held on September 29, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while SRH will play under the captaincy of David Warner. DC won their last two games in IPL 2020, while SRH did not get a good start this year as they lost their first two matches. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 weather and pitch report of Abu Dhabi. We will also help you with the pitch report of Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds and Tips: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11.

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game by 44 runs as CSK failed to chase down the target of 176 runs. DC batsman Prithvi Shaw scored 64 runs from 43 balls for which he was awarded Man of the Match. Sunrisers Hyderabad first lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then went on to lose against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). SRH are struggling to score high runs as in their previous game they posted a target of only 143 runs which KKR chased down the target in 18 overs with seven wickets in hand. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: RR Moves to Second Spot on Team Standings, Delhi Capitals Remain on Top.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Abu Dhabi will be warm in the evening on September 29, 2020, when DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 match will begin at 6 pm local time. The temperature will be around 35 degree-Celsius as per accuweather.com. The wind will blow at the speed of 19 km/h and the humidity will be around 55 to 60 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi helps spinners as the game progresses. Compared to Sharjah, the track at Sheikh Zayed does not support very high scoring games. However, the team batting first should look to score 170 plus to stay in the dominating position.

