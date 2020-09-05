With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in the ranks, Delhi Capitals have one of the most potent opening pair in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The two dashing batsmen performed brilliantly in the last season and played a pivotal role in guiding Delhi to the playoffs. A lot is expected from the duo in the forthcoming tournament too. However, along with playing staggering knocks, Dhawan and Shaw also have some talents in their arsenal to entertain the fans. The former recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram where the two stars were seen lip-syncing the famous track ‘Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila’ from 2000 Bollywood movie Josh. Shikhar Dhawan Excited to Open Innings With Prithvi Shaw.

The video begins with Dhawan mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue with absolute preciseness. However, it was Shaw who stole the show by mimicking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dialogue. “My Laila in covid time @prithvishaw,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The clip was nothing but hilarious as it got viral in no time. In fact, the comment section was also flooded with funny comments. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram My Laila in covid time @prithvishaw 😉🤪🤪😆😆😆😘😘😘 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Sep 4, 2020 at 3:23am PDT

Well, the two swashbuckling batsmen are certainly looking in a great frame of mind and will like to guide the Delhi-based team to their maiden title. Other than Shaw and Dhawan, Delhi have the services of skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer who are the proven stars in the shortest format of the game. At the same time, the bowling department will be handled by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra.

Delhi Capitals undoubtedly have a strong squad for the upcoming season. However, these stars have to come together to guide the side to glory. Also, with the pitches in UAE known to favour the spinners and boundaries also being on the larger side, Shreyas Iyer and Co will have to tackle a different challenge.

