Delhi Capitals will aim to clinch their maiden IPL title in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The Shreyas Iyer-led side put up an impressive show in the last season and advanced to the playoffs. The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw was phenomenal in particular as the duo gave good starts consistently. Well, the two dashing batsmen are determined to replicate their heroics again and that is evident in Dhawan’s latest Instagram post. The southpaw shared a picture with Shaw and expressed his excitement to make a mark in the gala tournament. Shikhar Dhawan Can’t Wait to Take Field in UAE but Will Miss Fans.

“Looking forward to the IPL season with this star #ShawStopper,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post was filled in no time as fans backed the duo to showcase their blitzes in IPL 2020. In fact, the official Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals also reacted by saying: “Jodi kamaal ki (Great Pair).” Have a look. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Looking forward to the IPL season with this star ⭐ #ShawStopper A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Aug 31, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

Other than Dhawan and Shaw, Delhi Capitals have the services of another dashing opener Ajinkya Rahane who was the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals in the last nine seasons. The middle order comprises of skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Carey who are proven match winners in the shortest former. While, the bowling attack comprises of Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma.

Well, the Delhi-based side certainly looks very strong on the paper. However, these stars will have to come together as a unit to help DC get the glory. IPL 2020 kick-starts on September 19 with a match between arch rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

