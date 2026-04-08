The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight in Match 14 of the IPL 2026 season, with both sides experiencing contrasting starts to their campaigns. The encounter, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, sees an undefeated Delhi side looking to maintain their perfect record, while Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are desperate to secure their first points of the tournament after consecutive losses. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, Delhi have reinvented themselves as a middle-order powerhouse, recently propelled by the explosive form of young batter Sameer Rizvi. In contrast, the Titans have struggled to find their rhythm, though the return of Gill from a muscle spasm provides a timely boost to a squad featuring high-profile names like Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler.

Where to Watch in India DC vs GT Live Streaming: TV and Digital

Following the high-profile merger of major media entities, the broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 in India remains streamlined. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs GT IPL 2026.

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action with expert commentary in multiple languages.

RR vs MI Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform, which resulted from the consolidation of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, offers various subscription tiers, including mobile-only and 4K premium plans. Match Fact Category Detail Fixture Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Tournament IPL 2026 (Match 14) Date Wednesday, 8 April 2026 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Kick-off Time 19:30 IST TV Broadcaster Star Sports Network (English, Hindi, Regional) Live Streaming JioHotstar (App & Website) Key Players (DC) Axar Patel (c), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul Key Players (GT) Shubman Gill (c), Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler

Team Preview

Delhi Capitals enter this fixture with significant momentum. Their strategy of leaning on domestic talent, such as Sameer Rizvi, who recently scored a match-winning 90, has compensated for a top order featuring KL Rahul and Nitish Rana that is yet to fully fire. DC vs GT Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 14.

Gujarat Titans, however, are facing early-season pressure. Despite the reliability of Sai Sudharsan at the top, their middle order has failed to close out games. With a head-to-head record that narrowly favours Gujarat (4–3), tonight’s match offers the Titans a chance to reclaim their status as title contenders at a venue where they have historically performed well.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).