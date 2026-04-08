As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters its third week, attention turns to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Match 14, where the Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, 8 April. The fixture presents a significant contrast in momentum, with the home side looking to maintain their unbeaten streak while the visitors remain desperate for their first points of the season. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Predictive markets and betting exchanges have already begun weighing in on the potential outcome, with Kalshi providing the latest real-time win probabilities for this crucial encounter. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: RR Move to Top After Win Over MI in Rain-Hit Game.

DC vs GT Current Betting Odds and Favourites

According to the latest data from the prediction market Kalshi, the Delhi Capitals have emerged as the narrow favourites to win Match 14. Based on a trading volume of over $370,000, the market sentiments are as follows:

Delhi Capitals (DC): 1.83x odds with a 52% win probability.

Gujarat Titans (GT): 2.01x odds with a 48% win probability.

The narrow 4% margin suggests that while Delhi holds the upper hand based on current form and home advantage, the market remains cautious about writing off a talented Gujarat squad.

DC vs GT Betting Odds

Source: Kalshi

Team Form and League Standing

The contrasting fortunes of both franchises are reflected in the current IPL 2026 points table.

Delhi Capitals currently sit in 4th position, having secured two wins from their opening two matches. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the team has displayed a balanced approach, with their top-order batting and disciplined death bowling proving to be key assets.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans find themselves in a precarious position at 9th place. Having suffered two consecutive losses at the start of the tournament, the Shubman Gill-led side is under pressure to rectify their middle-order collapses and find more penetration in their bowling attack.

DC vs GT Key Match Factors

Several variables are influencing the current Kalshi odds:

The "Home" Advantage: The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch traditionally assists spinners and slower bowlers as the game progresses. Delhi’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are expected to be pivotal on this surface. Top-Order Stability: Delhi’s openers have provided consistently strong starts, whereas Gujarat has struggled to build partnerships in the powerplay. Historical Head-to-Head: Matches between these two sides have historically been close, often decided in the final over, which accounts for the relatively high 48% win probability still afforded to the Titans despite their poor start.

DC vs GT Match Details

Fixture: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Match 14)

Date: Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

As the 7:30 PM IST start time approaches, these odds are likely to fluctuate based on the toss and final team selections. For the Gujarat Titans, a victory is essential to keep their play-off hopes viable, while a win for Delhi would firmly establish them as title contenders in the 2026 season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).