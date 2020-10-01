Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer KM Asif had become the first player to breach the bio-secure protocols in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. As per a report in the Indian Express, the left-arm pacer misplaced his hotel room key. For help, he then went to the reception. However, the reception didn't come under the designated bio-secure bubble, and the protocol was broken by the pacer, who had played two matches for the MS Dhoni-led team in IPL 2018. As per the norms, Asif again underwent six days of quarantine and is back with the team. CSK Remove Suresh Raina’s Name From Official Website, Batsman Unlikely to Re-join Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2020.

"It was an unintentional mistake but rules had to be followed. He underwent six days of quarantine and has now resumed practice with the team," Indian Express quoted an IPL source. Notably, the newspaper also reported that the IPL teams would pay a huge price for not following bio-secure protocols.

A first-time offence will result in six-day quarantine and that too, without pay while the second breach will result in a one-match ban alongside the mandatory six-day quarantine period. In case, the rules are broken for the third time, the player will be disqualified from the tournament, and the team will even not get a replacement.

Notably, 13 CSK members including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive for COVID-19 virus ahead of the tournament due to which the three-time champions were the last team to hit the training ground. Veteran duo Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also pulled out of the gala T20 league owing to personal reasons. However, they have spoken about the scare of contracting the virus on several occasions.

