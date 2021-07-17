Dumka Daredevils will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the second match of this year's Jharkhand T20 League, on Saturday, July 17. The match would be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi and is slated to start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Dumka Daredevils would aim at a solid start in this year's campaign after ending as runners-up in the last season, where they were defeated by Bokaro Blasters in the final of the competition. Dhanbad Dynamos on the other hand have a good record over their opponents today, having defeated them twice in the group stages last season. Dumka did avenge those losses with a victory in the semi-final and that would give them the momentum heading into this match. Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming, Squads And Other Details Of Twenty-20 Tournament

But Dhanbad wouldn't be easy to defeat, especially keeping in mind the fact that this is just the second match of the competition and no team can be counted as clear favourites. Meanwhile, here are the live streaming details of the match.

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played in the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on July 17, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Match on TV

The live telecast of the Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will not be available as there are no official broadcasters.

How To Watch Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as FanCode will stream the competition live. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).