Day two of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 brings much an exciting encounter. Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Singhbhum Strikers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday, July 18. The match will begin at 09:00 AM (IST). Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how the last year panned out for both sides. So both teams had quite a forgetful season last year in 2020. Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming, Squads And Other Details Of Twenty-20 Tournament

Jharkhand Jugglers ended up being at the bottom of the points table. The team could only collect three wins from 10 games. They lost the reasoning seven matches. Singhbhum Strikers on the other hand also had quite a similar fate as they won four wins and lost the remaining matches. Both teams would be looking to shrug off the ghosts of their past and would want to be putting up their best performances in their first match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played in the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on July 18, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Match on TV

The live telecast of the Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will not be available as there are no official broadcasters.

How To Watch Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as FanCode will stream the competition live. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

