Singhbhum Strikers will take on Ranchi Raiders in match 5 of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League 2021 competition. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on July 19, 2021 (Monday). Both sides are searching for their first win in the second edition of the T20 competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders live streaming details in Jharkhand T20 League 2021 can scroll down below. Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Match Timings in IST.

Both teams were in the losing end in their ongoing Jharkhand T20 League 2021 opener and will be aiming to get themselves to winning ways. Ranchi Raiders lost a low-scoring encounter against Bokaro Blasters while Singhbhum Strikers were bettered by Jamshedpur Jugglers in a rain-stricken match.

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played in the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on July 19, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Match on TV

The live telecast of the Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, match in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will not be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters for the competition.

How To Watch Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as FanCode will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

