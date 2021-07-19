Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Dumka Daredevils in match 6 of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on July 19, 2021 (Monday) and it will be the second of the two games on the day. Both sides made winning starts and will look to carry that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils live streaming details in Jharkhand T20 League 2021 can scroll down below. Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Match Timings in IST.

Dumka Daredevils currently sit second in the table following their win over Dhanbad Dynamos in their season opener and now will be aiming to cat up with league leaders Bokaro Blasters. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers defeated Singhbhum Strikers in a rain-interrupted game. Both sides have a chance to move to the top of the team standings if they win by a healthy enough margin.

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played in the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on July 19, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Match on TV

The live telecast of the Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils match in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will not be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters for the competition.

How To Watch Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as FanCode will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

