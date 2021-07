Jharkhand T20 League returns for the second season as the 2021 edition of the league is set to commence from July 17 onwards with the final of the competition scheduled on August 03, 2021. All the matches will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jharkhand T20 League 2021 schedule, live streaming details and squads can scroll down below for more details. India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 As Rivals Placed in Group 2.

Six teams - Dumka Daredevils, Bokaro Blasters, Dhanbad Dynamos, Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers - will compete in the second edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. Bokaro Blasters are the reigning champions who won the inaugural edition after beating Dumka Daredevils in the final last year.

When is Jharkhand T20 League 2021 (Know Date. Time and Venue)

The 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played from July 17, 2021, to August 04, 2021. All the matches will be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The games have scheduled times of 09:00 AM and 01:00 PM IST with the Final scheduled for 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming and Live Telecast

The live telecast of the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League will not be available as there are no official broadcasters. However, Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms as FanCode will stream the competition live. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Schedule and Fixture List

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue July 17 Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 17 Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 18 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 18 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 19 Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 19 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 20 Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 20 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 21 Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 21 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 22 Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 22 Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 23 Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 23 Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 24 Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 24 Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 25 Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 25 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 26 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 26 Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 27 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 27 Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 28 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 28 Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 29 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 29 Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 30 Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 30 Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 31 Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi July 31 Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi August 2 Semi-Final 1 9:00 AM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi August 2 Semi-Final 2 1:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi August 3 Final 12:00 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Squads

Dumka Daredevils: Amit Gupta, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Bokaro Blasters: Aayush Bharadwaj, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Prakash Munda

Dhanbad Dynamos: Aryan Hooda, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Jai Prakash Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar

Singhbhum Strikers: Ankit Kumar, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Ankit Raj Singh, Hashit Namdev, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Sumit Kumar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).