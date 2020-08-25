The third game between England and Pakistan which was underway at Southampton ended with a draw. The day five of the match began late due to rains and then was delayed because of the wet outfield. The game finally began started after five hours and the day could only witness 27.1 overs of play. The match ended with Pakistan on 187 runs for the loss of four wickets. However, the hosts had the last laugh as they won the three-game Test series by 1-0. English pacer James Anderson wins the day as he joined the 600-wicket milestone after he got rid of Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali. James Anderson Becomes Fourth Bowler to Take 600 Wickets in Tests, ICC & Netizens Hail English Pacer (Watch Video).

The visitors lost a couple of wickets on day five. Azhar Ali was the first one who made way to the pavilion on 31 runs and then Asad Shafiq was the next one. Soon the umpires called off the day and there were handshakes all over. The hosts won the series by 1-0. But it was Jimmy who won the day with 600 test wickets in his kitty. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights below:

James Anderson becomes the first seamer to claim 600 test wickets

He took 156 matches to reach the milestone

He surpassed Shane Warne in terms of taking a fewer number of balls to reach 600 wicket milestone. Shane Warne took 34,919 balls to reach the milestone

Anderson also become the fourth bowler to take 600 test wickets

This was the ninth time that Anderson snapped the wicket of Azhar Ali

This was England's first series win against Pakistan in 10 years.

For the first time after 1994, Pakistan avoided defeat after being asked to follow-on.

Anderson took 33,717 balls to reach 600 wicket milestone.

This is the 39th Test that ended in a draw between England and Pakistan.

This is the 20th Test that ended in a draw between England and Pakistan in England.

This is Pakistan’s third drawn Test with Azhar Ali as captain.

This is England’s sixth drawn Test with Joe Root as captain.

At the end of the day, Zak Crawley walked away with the Man of the Series. This was England's first test series that they won against Pakistan in the last 10 year. The teams will be playing T20 series as well.

