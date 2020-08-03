England will aim to register a clean sweep when they meet Ireland in the third and final ODI of the series while the visitors will play for pride. Just like the first two games, this match will be also played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Eoin Morgan and Co, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, will look to test their bench strength. On the other hand, the Andy Balbirnie-led team must focus on the positives from their previous outings and will fight for a turnaround. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI 2020. Joshua Little Reprimanded for Using 'Inappropriate' Language Against Jonny Bairstow.

Sam Billings has been the standout performer for the home team in this series. The right-handed batsman looked solid in the middle and also scored runs a brisk pace. Other than him, opener Jonny Bairstow unleashed mayhem in the last game and the visitors must vary him. In the bowling department, David Willey has been brilliant.

For Ireland, the dismal performance of the top order has been a major issue. Veterans like Kevin O Brien and Paul Stirling have to fire in order to get the favourable result. However, all-round blitzes of Curtis Campher will certainly boost them to deliver in the final encounter. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the upcoming game.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Sam Billings (ENG) have been in great form and must be the keepers in your team.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Eoin Morgan (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE) and Kevin O’Brien (IRE) must be your batsmen for this clash.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG) and Curtis Campher (IRE) can be picked as your all-rounders in your Dream11 side.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Adil Rashid (ENG), David Willey (ENG), Reece Topley (ENG) and Chris Young (IRE) should fill the final four slots in your team.

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Sam Billings (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O’Brien (IRE), Moeen Ali (ENG), Curtis Campher (IRE), Adil Rashid (ENG), David Willey (ENG), Reece Topley (ENG), Chris Young (IRE).

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the captain of your team while Curtis Campher (IRE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).