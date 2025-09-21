Ireland National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Ireland will battle it out with England in the third and final T20 game of their three match series with the hosts looking to end it on a high. The second match was washed out which means England have a 1-0 lead in the series after an excellent show in the opening match. Ireland though will be confident of their ability considering how well they batted in the first T20 international. If they can hold their nerves and play to their potential, expect them to put up a good showing. Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain, Three Lions Lead Three-Game Series 1-0.

Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker effortlessly hit England bowlers all over the park to help Ireland post a big total. The duo have what it takes to dominate a world class attack. Paul Stirling and Ross Adair looked good in the middle too in the first match highlighting the quality of the home team’s batting. Bowling though is a worry with the majority of the bowlers going for an above 11 economy rate.

Phil Salt is considered one of the best in the business in T20 cricket and with a brilliant 89 in the first match, he will be the leader of their batting unit. He will be opening the innings alongside Jos Buttler. Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell got starts as well and looked at ease. Expect the visitors to field an unchanged playing eleven in this game, with Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid as the pick of the bowlers.

Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025 Date Sunday, September 21 Time 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues The Village, Malahide Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no Live Telecast available

When is Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Ireland National Cricket Team will take on the England National Cricket Team in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, September 21. The IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners in India for the IRE vs ENG T20I series 2025. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the IRE vs ENG T20I live streaming online viewing option, read below. England Defeats Ireland By Four Wickets in IRE vs ENG 1st T20I 2025; Phil Salt's Superb 89 Runs Help Three Lions To Take 1-0 Lead.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming of Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025?

Fans will, however, have an online viewing option for the Ireland vs England T20I series. In India, fans will have live streaming online watching options for the IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass that costs Rs 25. England will be tested in this game, but should secure a routine win at the end.

