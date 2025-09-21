Ireland vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: The road looks tough, but hosts Ireland national cricket team still hold a chance to level the ongoing three-match series against their neighbours England national cricket team. England had won the first T20I by four wickets. The second one was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, or even the toss happening. Now, it's time for the IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025. If Ireland wins this, they can draw 1-1; if not, England will win 2-0. Ireland vs England Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2025: How To Watch IRE vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be held at The Village in Dublin, the same venue that hosted the rest of the games of the series. The match is organized to start at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, September 21. Ireland batters Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector will be the star attractions from the hosting side, having played knocks of 55 and 61 runs respectively. England bowler Sam Curran, who had a five-wicket haul in the first outing, will also be a player to watch. Phil Salt had an 89-run knock in the first game, and a similar one is expected from him in this one.

Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE)

Batters: Paul Stirling (IRE), Jacob Bethell (ENG)

All-Rounders: Sam Curran (ENG), Harry Tector (IRE)

Bowlers: Graham Hume (IRE), Matthew Humphreys (IRE), Adil Rashid (ENG), Luke Wood (ENG). Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain, Three Lions Lead Three-Game Series 1-0.

Who Will Win Ireland vs England 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Like the first match, the IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 is also expected to be a close one. However, despite having the home advantage, Ireland might face a loss. England are in good form; they won the first match, and also were brilliant against the Proteas in the last series. The Three Lions will be expected to continue their winning run.

