A week after the men’s cricket summer came to an end, England and West Indies women’s cricket teams begin the women’s cricket summer with a five-match T20I series starting September 21, 2020 (Tuesday). England Women vs West Indies women T20I series will be played in the United Kingdom and the five-match bilateral series will run from September 21 to 30. All five matches in the series will be played at the County Ground in Derby. SRH vs RCB Preview: 6 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3.

The England vs West Indies women T20I series will be the first women’s cricket assignment since the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in February. Australia beat India Women to win the T20 World Cup their T20 WC title. Since then women’s cricketers have been out of action. India women and South Africa women were earlier scheduled to travel to England for limited-overs series but both series were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in their respective countries.

ENG W vs WI W T20I Series Timetable, Schedule and Venue Details

Date Match Time (IST) Venue September 21 1st T20I 10:30 PM County Ground, Derby September 23 2nd T20I 10:30 PM County Ground, Derby September 26 3rd T20I 05:30 PM County Ground, Derby September 28 4th T20I 10:30 PM County Ground, Derby September 30 5th T20I 10:30 PM County Ground, Derby

Live Streaming Online, Live Telecast and Highlights of England Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series

Unfortunately, the England Women vs West Indies Women T20I series won’t be available for live telecast in India as there are no broadcasters available in the country for the five-match T20I series. There will also be no live streaming for the ENG W vs WI W T20I matches as there are no broadcasters available in the country. Fans in India can, however, follow live score updates on google and ICC websites. In England, Sky Sports will be live telecasting the matches for its fans while Sky Sports YouTube channel will be live streaming the entire T20I series. West Indies and fans in the Caribbean can follow the England Women vs West Indies five-match T20I series on ESPN and ESPN+ channels, which will be live telecasting and live streaming the games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).