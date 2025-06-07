ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: After having a comfortable win in the first one of the three-match series, hosts England national cricket team are gearing up to face West Indies for the next one. The England vs West Indies 2nd T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. The ENG vs WI 2nd T20I match is organized to be held on Sunday, June 8, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Liam Dawson, Jos Buttler Shine As England Beat West Indies by 21 Runs.

England cricket team won the first T20I quite easily, by 21 runs, after scoring 188/6 in the first innings. West Indies cricket team, known for their powerful hitting sadly displayed none. They managed to score only 167/9, surrendering against the Three Lions. West Indies already suffered a 3-0 white-wash defeat in ODIs against England. Losing the ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 match would mean a defeat in the three-match T20I series as well.

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG)

Batters: Evin Lewis (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Rovman Powell (WI), Tom Banton (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG)

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (WI), Will Jacks (ENG), Romario Shepherd (WI)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI)

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Andre Russell (vc). ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025: West Indies Cricket Team Fined for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI Against England.

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Evin Lewis (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Rovman Powell (WI), Tom Banton (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Andre Russell (WI), Will Jacks (ENG), Romario Shepherd (WI), Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI).

