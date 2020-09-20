The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is off to a grand start. And now in the third match of the T20 league, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While SRH are the 2016 IPL champions, RCB are yet to win a title. So, the Virat Kohli-led side will be keen to put up a good show this season. Both the teams have star players in their ranks and thus makes up for a good competition. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up on last place on the IPL 2019 points table while SRH occupied fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs by a slight margin, thanks to their better net run-rate than Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Ahead of the SRH vs RCB, here’s all that you need to know about the contest.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

Sunrisers and Royal Challengers have met 14 times in the IPL. There is very little to separate the two teams when it comes to head-to-head. RCB have won seven matches while SRH have emerged victorious in six. RCB Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Royal Challengers Bangalore Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

SRH vs RCB Key Players

Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since the Indian tour of New Zealand earlier this year. And thus all eyes will be on the star batsman. In SRH camp, Rashid Khan will be the one to match out for.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 3 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 3 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SRH vs RCB Match Timings

The Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL 2020 match 3 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore for Indian Premier League Match 3.

SRH vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

SRH vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal. Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).